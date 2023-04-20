Multiple fire departments respond to house fire

CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least six different fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Chelyan, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers do not believe anyone was inside the home along Madison Street at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but a large first responder presence is on scene.

Fire crews from Glasgow, Montgomery, East Bank, Chesapeake, Pratt, and Cedar Grove are all on scene.

