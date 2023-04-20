Pair indicted in ATV crash that killed 7-year-old boy

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A pair was arrested in connection with an ATV crash that killed a 7-year-old child in late March, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said Thursday.

According to the sheriff, the investigation showed the driver of the ATV was under the influence of drugs when the crash happened and the boy’s mother was aware of that. The pair are girlfriend and boyfriend, Thoroughman said. Both were indicted by a grand jury based on the evidence.

Wyatt Moore, 7, died in the crash. It happened at Doc Singleton Park in West Portsmouth.

The driver, Jeremy Bryant, 43, of West Portsmouth, faces charges including first degree involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, and endangering children.

The mother, Breonna Phipps, 30, of Portsmouth, is charged with first degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice.

Both are being held without bond. They’re expected to appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Court at a later date.

