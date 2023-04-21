Accident closes portion of I-77

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews are working to clear the scene of an accident that closed lanes of I-77.

The southbound lanes of I-77 before the Leon Sullivan exit are closed following a crash involving a vehicle hauling a trailer.

According to dispatchers, debris fell out of the trailer onto the roadway during the crash.

Only one car was involved.

No injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

