Area near Mall of America closed due to possibly armed man

FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening April 21, 2023, as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a man who is believed to have a gun.

Crisis negotiators are communicating with the suspect, who “has what is believed to be a firearm” and they are trying to negotiate his surrender, the Bloomington Police Department said on Twitter.

Roads near the mall were closed shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

