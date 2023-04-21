Car flips in 2 vehicle crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A crash closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 early Friday morning.

The crash was reported to Cabell County 911 dispatchers just before 5:30 a.m.

It happened along the 6100 block of Route 60.

It’s near the 29th Street interchange to Interstate 64.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One of them, a red car, ended up flipping over in the crash.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

A man, who crews on the scene say was driving a minivan, was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries, which are not severe.

A Barboursville police officer at the scene tells WSAZ the driver of the red car was leaving McDonald’s and ran a red light, which caused the minivan to hit it.

The eastbound 29th Street offramp (Exit 15) to turn onto Route 60 eastbound from Interstate 64 is closed at this time while crews clean the wreckage.

Westbound traffic is unaffected at this time.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.