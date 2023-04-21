Crews on scene of business fire

Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a business fire in Huntington, according to dispatchers.

They say the business is located along 5th street and Pleasant Valley Drive, and flames were showing when crews arrived.

Dispatchers say the building is owned by Richwood Investment Castings.

Fire crews from Huntington, Barboursville, Green Valley, Ceredo and Fayette Township are on scene.

Cabell County EMS and Appalachian Power are also on scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

