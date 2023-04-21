Delays in eastbound lanes of I-64 following accident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 Friday morning is causing delays for drivers.

According to dispatchers, an accident occurred near exit 18 to US Route 60.

One eastbound lane is closed, according to WV 511.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.