Delays in eastbound lanes of I-64 following accident

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An accident in the eastbound lanes of I-64 Friday morning is causing delays for drivers.

According to dispatchers, an accident occurred near exit 18 to US Route 60.

One eastbound lane is closed, according to WV 511.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers.

Further information has not been released.

