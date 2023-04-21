Dental x-rays with Simpson Dental

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dental x-rays can tell you a lot about your teeth.

Dr. Christen Simpson with Simpson Dental stopped by First Look at Four to tell us more about the x-ray process.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police determine missing K-9 officer did not escape from yard
Vigil held for Nitro woman
Vigil held after young woman’s untimely death
2 sent to hospital after train and car collide
Crash involving train sends 2 to the hospital, including child
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former Nicholas County bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated
Multiple fire departments respond to house fire

Latest News

Helpful Tip Of The Week Kenny Queen ACE Hardware 04/20/2023
Helpful Tip Of The Week with Kenny Queen Ace Hardware
Delays in eastbound lanes of I-64 following accident
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, April 21st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Car flips in 2 vehicle crash