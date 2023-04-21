Golden Apple | Patrick Carte

By Rob Johnson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Our latest Golden Apple recipient is all about striking up the band -- and hitting all the right notes.

Band teacher Patrick Carte goes above and beyond at Scott High School, even bringing a program back from the ashes.

While Carte only started last year, his students and fellow staff are singing him praises.

For more about his story from Rob Johnson, tap on the video link.

