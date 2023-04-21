Herd softball back to its winning ways

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall’s softball team got back into conference play in a big way with a 10-2 win over James Madison in 6 innings at Dot Hicks Field. .

The Herd batted around in the 2nd inning and scored 6 runs with the help of a Rielly Lucas 2-run homer. Lucas had 4 rbi on the afternoon as the Herd improved to 37-6, and 12-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. Grace Chelemen also had 2 hits and 2 rbi.

Pitcher Sydney Nester struck out 6 batters as she won her 21st game of the season.

