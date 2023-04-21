Horse euthanized, jockey suspended after Keeneland race

According to Keeneland, Master of the Ring went down after another horse, Foreign Relations, veered in front of him.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A horse has been euthanized, and a jockey has been suspended after an incident at a Keeneland race on Wednesday.

The five-year-old horse suffered a catastrophic injury and had to be put down.

Foreign Relations won the race but was disqualified and placed last after a stewards inquiry.

According to the Daily Racing Form, Foreign Relations’ jockey, Flavian Prat, was suspended for three days due to the incident.

Master of the Ring is the second horse to die at Keeneland this season. Earlier this month, Goin to the Show suffered an injury and was euthanized.

