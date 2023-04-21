National Jelly Bean Day

National Jelly Bean Day is April 22.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

On April 22nd, candy lovers from coast to coast will celebrate one of their favorite treats: jelly beans!

Jelly beans are one of the most popular types of candy around the world, with people eating more than 15 billion jelly beans a year!

Lifestyle Expert and fellow candy lover, Justine Santaniello, shares her tips on how to make this holiday even sweeter.

