Old Teammates meet again at Dot Hicks Field

Crimson Tide, Liberty, Herd at Dot Hicks Field
Crimson Tide, Liberty, Herd at Dot Hicks Field(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was indeed a special set of circumstances when #14 Alabama and Marshall met Tuesday in softball at Dot Hicks Field.

Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy likes to allow his players to return home to play games when the schedule allows. Because All American pitcher Montana Fouts was born in Charleston, and grew up in Grayson and starred at East Carter, Coach Murphy and Marshall made it happen.

An overflow crowd of 2,786 watched Alabama beat Marshall 3-1. What you may not know is at least one of the Tide players and one of the Herd stars used to be on the same team.

Here’s the 6 O’clock story.

Record crowd watches Herd softball battle No. 14 Alabama
Record crowd watches Herd softball battle #14 Alabama
A record crowd of 2,768 watched both games at Dot Hicks Field
Herd falls to ‘Bama