Old Teammates meet again at Dot Hicks Field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was indeed a special set of circumstances when #14 Alabama and Marshall met Tuesday in softball at Dot Hicks Field.

Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy likes to allow his players to return home to play games when the schedule allows. Because All American pitcher Montana Fouts was born in Charleston, and grew up in Grayson and starred at East Carter, Coach Murphy and Marshall made it happen.

An overflow crowd of 2,786 watched Alabama beat Marshall 3-1. What you may not know is at least one of the Tide players and one of the Herd stars used to be on the same team.

Here’s the 6 O’clock story.

