School social workers at risk of losing jobs speak during Board of Education hearing

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At a special Lincoln County School Board meeting Thursday night, hearings were held for six Lincoln County social workers at risk of losing their jobs.

The school board and district said this isn’t based on performance but lack of funding.

During the meeting, social workers like Kim Socha had the chance to speak directly to the Board of Education.

“I am here to advocate for having social workers to help these children so we can keep them in school, we can help them to get an education, we can keep their test scores up, we can help them to go on to higher education and have a good life,” Socha said.

Both teachers and students were called as witnesses and spoke about the impact the social workers have made at the schools.

For those at risk of losing their jobs as social workers like Kelli Cadd, they’re worried about what will happen if they’re not there in that role.

“This isn’t just about fighting for our jobs, it’s about fighting for our children and their safety and well-being,” she said. “We were told to make ourselves invaluable. I do not know what else we could have done to show how invaluable we are.”

Lincoln County’s Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said 10 of the 11 social worker positions at the school district may be eliminated.

School board president David Bell said nothing has been decided.

“I’d like to keep them all ... there’s so many things I’d like to provide, he said. “The money isn’t there.”

Bell said a final decision will be made at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.