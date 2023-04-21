Two charged in connection with armed robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in a gas station parking lot, according to court documents.

According to criminal complaints, on April 20, patrol officers were flagged down along Bigley Avenue and told about an armed robbery.

The victims told officers they met with Malik Moss and Ignacio Smith in the gas station parking lot along Bigley Avenue to purchase marijuana.

According to the victims, Smith got into the back of the vehicle, pulled out a black firearm, and demanded the victims give him their cell phone and car keys.

Police say Smith and Moss are accused of driving off in the victims’ vehicle.

Detectives were able to view surveillance from the gas station which they say corroborated the victim’s statement.

Malik Moss, 27, of Charleston and Ignacio Smith, 23, of Charleston were located, arrested, and charged with robbery.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.