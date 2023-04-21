Woman faces involuntary manslaughter after baby found stillborn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman faces involuntary manslaughter charges after a baby was found stillborn at a Portsmouth home, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Mahala Hughes, 22, of Lucasville, is facing other charges including possession of fentanyl and child endangerment.

Sheriff David Thoroughman didn’t give many details about what may have happened but said, in mid-March, detectives collected evidence at the hospital and an autopsy was done.

A grand jury indicted Hughes last Friday, resulting in a secret indictment warrant being issued.

Thoroughman said more charges are possible. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

