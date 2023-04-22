2 minors, 2 adults lead Troopers on stolen vehicle chase

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Thursday, April 20, Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call saying guns were being pointed out of the windows of two vehicles in the Lucasville area. Troopers were able to catch up to the vehicles a short time later on U.S. 23. That’s when the chase started.

The first vehicle, a red 2017 Kia Soul, crashed into a concrete bridge abutment trying to make a turn at Houston Hollow-Long Run. The person driving was 15-years-old. They got out of the vehicle and started to run away. Police were able to catch them and then transported them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle, a black 2011 Hyundai Elantra, kept driving on U.S. 23 being chased by a Trooper. The chase continued into Portsmouth where the driver went left of center and hit another vehicle head-on bringing the chase to an end. The person inside the other vehicle we’re told will survive. The driver was 17-years-old inside was also a 19 and 22 year-old.. All three were taken into custody.

The black Hyundai used in the chase was reported stolen from Ashland, Kentucky. The owners of the red Kia were contacted and were unaware that their vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of a hospital in Huntington, WV.

