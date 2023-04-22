A “Bananas” kind of night in Charleston

By Jim Treacy
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hottest ticket in minor league baseball was worth every penny for over 5,000 fans Friday night in Charleston. The Savannah Bananas brought their entertaining road show to GoMart Ballpark and beat Charleston by a final of 4-2.

Here’s the highlights from a baseball game that kept the fans on the edge of their seats and smiling for hours this evening.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police determine missing K-9 officer did not escape from yard
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Car flips in 2 vehicle crash
Vigil held for Nitro woman
Vigil held after young woman’s untimely death
Video shows former Nicholas County school bus driver intoxicated behind the wheel
Video shows former Nicholas County bus driver driving while allegedly intoxicated
Injured firefighter rescued during brush fire in Poca
Injured firefighter rescued during brush fire response

Latest News

SAVANNAH BANANAS CHS
HERD JMU SOFTBALL
Marshall gets another Sun Belt win Friday afternoon
Herd softball back to its winning ways
Old teammates meet again at Dot Hicks Field
Old teammates meet again at Dot Hicks Field