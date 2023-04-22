A “Bananas” kind of night in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The hottest ticket in minor league baseball was worth every penny for over 5,000 fans Friday night in Charleston. The Savannah Bananas brought their entertaining road show to GoMart Ballpark and beat Charleston by a final of 4-2.

Here’s the highlights from a baseball game that kept the fans on the edge of their seats and smiling for hours this evening.

