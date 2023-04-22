Bear sightings in Kanawha City worrying neighbors

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the last few weeks an unusual four-legged visitor has been spotted all around Kanawha City.

A black bear has been caught on camera getting into bird feeders, dancing in the streets and even showing up for lab work at Charleston Area Medical Center.

Neighbors like Sandy Bruner said the bear is starting to ruin the quality of life for herself, her sick husband and their small dog.

“My dog went to bark at like one in the morning one night, crazy barking and when I knew the bear was up here, I would try to keep my dog in, lock it, lock all my doors, dog doors and things,” she recalled.

“My husband has appointments and things, we’re having in-home care coming in twice a week and I don’t want them coming here in the evening and maybe stay a little longer and it’s dark.”

Sandy said she has taken in her bird feeders, changed the time she lets out her dog and reached out to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to see if the bear can be relocated but had been told there was little that could be done.

“I hate to see them kill him but they should relocate them and you know, what if I have to call an ambulance at two o’clock in the morning, that’s scary to me,” she said.” Because I don’t want to call somebody up here and then get hurt.”

WSAZ reached out DNR to see why it’s their policy.

“It has not gotten into the garbage that we’re aware of so right now, It’s not a nuisance bear. It’s just being seen so steps being taken to prevent it from becoming a nuisance is the most important thing that needs to happen,” said Steve Rauch, who works in DNR’s Game Management Unit.

Rauch said Sandy has done everything right to keep her loved ones safe but Bruner said she is still worried about others.

The DNR also said if someone comes across the bear, make a lot of noise to make sure it is scared enough to run away and make sure nothing that could be considered food is left out for them.

According to DNR, no injuries have been reported from the bear and as wild berries start to grow, the bear will eventually be less interested in the city.

