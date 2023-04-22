Fern Hollow Scout Reservation destroyed in fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - For decades, BSA Troop 106 Scoutmaster David Lucas has dedicated his time to impacting young people. On his own property in Lawrence County, Ohio, he constructed Fern Hollow Scout Reservation.

It is a safe haven for his troop to call home. In April, an electric line sparked a fire that burnt three of the buildings at the reservation: the smokehouse, the bunk house and the Great Hall.

“It really hit me hard. So many years of work,” said Lucas. Although the location of Fern Hollow Scout Reservation sits right behind his home along State Route 650, he didn’t return to visit the site until a week after the fire. He says there are too many good memories to count.

“The Great Hall was a big viking hall, all of the viking symbols in it and they ate their meals there. It was our dining hall but I told them it was the viking hall,” said Lucas.

Lucas was proud of what he and so many scouts helped to create over the last 25 years. It only took 33 minutes for all of it to burn to the ground.

“It was truly heartbreaking to hear that,” said Eagle Scout Matthew Heighton, who is a senior at St. Joseph High School. Heighton recalls spending countless hours at the reservation.

“There was a sense of family. Once you step foot on that property, you’re treated like everyone else. Not what you are or how you look, you’re treated like everyone else and they love you for it,” said Heighton.

Lucas would like to see everything be rebuilt, but he admits that it would be a tall task.

“The thing is, and it’s kind of sobering to say this... I don’t think I’ve got another 20 or 30 years to rebuild all of this. It would take a mammoth movement of people to say, ‘look we think this ought to be back there’,” said Lucas.

Although he doesn’t ask for much, Lucas hopes that some folks might feel compelled to help restore the property to what it once was. He doesn’t want it for himself, but for his troop.

“Our young people wear the uniforms and they’re proud of it. We’ve never been ashamed of wearing our uniforms. Our young people salute the flag. Our young people love their community and they love their country,” said Lucas.

