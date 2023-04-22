Gold beats Blue team in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring football is officially over in Morgantown as WVU held its’ annual Blue-Gold game and on this day, the Gold team won it 56-51. Quarterback Garrett Greene completed 8 passes for 156 yards, threw for a touchdown and caught one as well in the game. It lasted two hours, 74 plays and proceeds for this game went to the WVU Children’s Hospital.

Here are the highlights from the game and post-game reaction from head coach Neal Brown.

