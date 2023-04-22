Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays

Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When you drive during evening rush hour, you want to get to your destination as quick as possible. For some drivers traveling through Hurricane, it’s taking a lot longer than they’d like.

Drivers like Jesse Mclain said taking route 34 through Hurricane adds a lotof time to her drive back home to Huntington.

“My worst experience was it took me 30 minutes to get from here to there (about 1 mile) just to the interstate,” she said.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said it’s so bad, hundreds of people have messaged both him and the city.

“Where it normally takes somebody ten, maybe twelve minutes to get from point A to point B like Teays Valley to Hurricane, it’s taking upwards of 45-50 minutes,” he said.

Edwards said he reached out to West Virginia Division of Highways to fix the timing of the lights and they told him they’ll be coming down next week.

We also reached out to WVDOH and they sent us this statement: “WVDOH has been in contact with the City of Hurricane about the traffic signals currently under construction at Hurricane Creek Road, Lynn Street and Main Street along WV 34. A contractor will be installing routers that provide remote communications and coordinating the programming of vehicle detection. Work is scheduled to begin next week.”

We’ve asked how long this will take but have not yet heard back.

