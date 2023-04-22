Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man is in custody after police said he grabbed an officer by the vest and placed him violently on the ground.

Jason Littlejohn is facing charges of Battery and Obstructing Officer.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullins said this happened at the South Charleston Community Center after a buzzer-beater shot at a basketball game.

Mullins said parents started arguing and those involved moved outside when things escalated.

“He was thrown to the ground and his head snapped back and hit the blacktop,” Mullins said.

Mullins said the officer was tested for a concussion and has since been released from the hospital.

