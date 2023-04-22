Much cooler this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front that crossed early Saturday morning brought gusty showers and storms in the pre-dawn hours. The good news is that the day will not be a washout as the steady rain exits for most locations before sunrise. However, much chillier air spills in to the region, especially as a second cold front crosses Saturday evening. And temperatures do not look to recover any time soon as an extended cool stretch sets up for the week ahead.

Following the gusty showers and storms from overnight, Saturday morning starts with clouds and lingering mist/drizzle as the steady rain pushes off to the east. Temperatures are in the upper 40s.

Clouds break for partial sunshine Saturday afternoon. However, scattered showers are likely. High temperatures only rise to the mid 60s with a stiff westerly breeze.

The opportunity for scattered showers continues Saturday evening through midnight. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s by this time.

Saturday night sees a partly cloudy sky as low temperatures fall to the upper 30s. The breeze will be lighter.

On Sunday and Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures only in the upper 50s both days.

Be mindful of the potential for frost Monday and Tuesday mornings as low temperatures sink to the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday climb to the upper 60s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

