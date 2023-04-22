Poca High School holds groundbreaking for expansion project

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many of us remember back in high school trying to figure out what path to take after graduation.

It can be a stressful process, but a new addition to Poca High School is aimed to bring more opportunities to help alleviate some of that worry.

A groundbreaking kicked off the high school’s “College and Career Ready Facility Expansion.”

“This facility is going to be multi-use. It can be used as a STEM, a multi-media center, or a media center. But, specifically agricultural education with some remodeling; we will have a dedicated space for that. Also, biomedical. The reason that’s important: they’re hands-on learning and it helps our students become very well prepared for college and/or career ready,” John Hudson, Superintendent of Putnam County Schools, said.

It’s going to serve as an opportunity for students to dive into a career field they may be interested in before having to make that big decision.

“This can open their horizons to a lot of different things that they’ve got in front of them,” David Harper, principal of Poca High School said. “This is something that’s been long over-do for Poca High School. It’s going to give our students some advantages that they’ve not had for several years. I’m very pleased. Pleased for my staff, but more importantly my kids.”

Superintendent Hudson said the West Virginia School Building Authority donated $1 million dollars to help fund this project. The Putnam Board of Education put in roughly $500,000 to help as well.

Depending on the weather, construction is expected to wrap up by some time next school year.

