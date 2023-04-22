Sellout crowd takes in Charleston Dirty Birds hosting Savannah Bananas

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Banana fever is gripping West Virginia’s capital city as the Savannah Bananas brought their hybrid mix of America’s pastime and potassium-circus atmosphere.

A sellout, standing room only crowd filled Go-Mart Ballpark in Charleston Friday night as the Dirty Birds played host to the popular exhibition team that plays with their own unique set of rules and fanfare, sort of the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.

“We’re able to kind of lose that very, very primarily competitive attitude and let loose a little bit finally,” Bananas third baseman Jackson Olson said.

“Our goal from day-1 was to make baseball fun and bring people together,” Bananas owner Jesse Cole said, “and to see people coming from all over the country, whatever city we’re in, blows our mind. Seven years ago my wife and I were sleeping on an air bed. We only sold a handful of tickets, and now to see people from all over the world watching the Bananas, it means a lot.”

The Bananas and Dirty Birds will play a rematch Saturday night. That game is also sold out.

