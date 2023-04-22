Several cool days ahead

Gone are the 70s and 80s for awhile.
Forecast on April 22, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front that swept through the region early Saturday morning and brought gusty showers and storms has been responsible for keeping temperatures much cooler than recently into Saturday afternoon. A second cold front crosses Saturday evening and brings a reinforcing shot of chilly air. High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will not get out of the 50s, and there is the potential for frost to form the next several mornings as well. In fact, there appears to be no break in the chilly pattern through at least the end of the month.

Scattered showers continue Saturday evening, mainly through midnight. Temperatures drop to the upper 40s by this time.

Saturday night sees a partly cloudy sky as low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s. The breeze will be lighter but still enough to stir hilltops and prevent frost formation there. In sheltered valleys and rural hollows removed from the breeze, patchy frost is possible.

On Sunday and Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures only in the upper 50s both days.

Be mindful of the potential for more widespread frost Monday and Tuesday mornings as low temperatures sink to the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday climbs to the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances return Friday and Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

