Silver alert issued for missing man

Investigation underway.
Investigation underway.(MGN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A silver alert was issued Saturday for a missing man with health issues who’s missing from Charleston, according to Metro 911 in Kanawha County.

The agency reports that Walter Harmon, 79, suffers from mental conditions.

Officers say Harmon was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Jesus logo and blue jeans.

He is described as 5 feet 11, weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Car flips in 2 vehicle crash
Dispatchers say the business is located along 5th street.
Crews on scene of business fire
Delays in eastbound lanes of I-64 following accident
Woman faces involuntary manslaughter after baby found stillborn
Woman faces involuntary manslaughter after baby found stillborn

Latest News

Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Apr 22
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Apr 22
Sellout crowd takes in Charleston Dirty Birds hosting Savannah Bananas
Sellout crowd takes in Charleston Dirty Birds hosting Savannah Bananas
The Bananas entertained over 5,000 fans Friday night in Charleston
A “Bananas” kind of night in Charleston