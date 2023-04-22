Silver alert issued for missing man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A silver alert was issued Saturday for a missing man with health issues who’s missing from Charleston, according to Metro 911 in Kanawha County.

The agency reports that Walter Harmon, 79, suffers from mental conditions.

Officers say Harmon was last seen wearing a red shirt with a Jesus logo and blue jeans.

He is described as 5 feet 11, weighs 200 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

