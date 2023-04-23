Cool pattern persists

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday’s weather may best be described as “chilly,” especially after the warm weather of last week. Monday presents the same type of chill, and a few cold mornings are also in store with the potential for frost formation. Then, while temperatures struggle to return to normal (that is, low 70s) for the rest of the week, they will at least be closer to it before showers arrive over the weekend. Right now, Friday and Sunday are looking like the wettest days with showers more scattered in nature on Saturday.

Sunday evening sees a partly cloudy sky through midnight as temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s. There is a small chance for seeing the aurora borealis (northern lights) as a strong geomagnetic storm is in progress and allowing the lights to be seen at unusual low latitudes. Unfortunately, the sky will not be completely clear, but they may still be visible as clouds break partially. For the best viewing, move away from city lights, look to the northern horizon, and head out between 8 and 10 pm.

Sunday night continues to stay partly cloudy as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. There is the potential for frost formation where the sky gets a bit clearer.

On Monday, expect a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures reach the upper 50s.

Monday night clears out, and there is the likelihood for a widespread FREEZE as temperatures plummet to the upper 20s to low 30s area-wide. This means frost would be widespread.

Tuesday stays partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the mid 60s.

Frost is possible again in spots Tuesday night as low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy as high temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Thursday’s afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s again under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances return Friday through Sunday. Right now, showers are looking steadiest and most widespread on Friday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 60s. On Saturday, showers should be more scattered in nature as high temperatures reach near 70 degrees.

