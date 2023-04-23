Man arrested after firing multiple rounds at home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested after allegedly firing multiple rounds at a home in a busy neighborhood.

Rashuan Page, 30, of Huntington, faces wanton endangerment involving a firearm charge.

According to court documents, dispatchers received shots fired call just after midnight in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a home was struck multiple times by gunfire. After canvassing the area, officers found 7 .45 caliber spent shell casings.

Officers searched Page’s vehicle during a traffic stop and found the .45 caliber pistol under the passenger seat, loaded with unfired rounds which officers said was consistent with the gun used, according to the criminal complaint.

Page is being lodged at the Western Regional Jail.

This is a developing story.

