Savannah Bananas take over little league game

Savannah Bananas take over little league
Savannah Bananas take over little league(WSAZ)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Savannah Bananas took Charleston by storm playing the Charleston Dirty Birds.

A few Savannah bananas players in between those games went to see another banana-themed baseball team who’s apart of the Mountainer Little League.

“It’s surreal,” Mountaineer Little League Coach Scott Pauley said. “These kids had heard about the bananas,and, you know, it was hard to get tickets to the games but to have them out here on the field, the kids are so excited.”

Professional Savannah Banana Pitcher Kyle Luigs took to the field during the game between the Bananas and Reds.

Luigs towered over the seven to nine-year-old players as he didn’t hold back, putting up some tough competition.

Luigs said teams named after them are becoming more common across the county.

“I think when we first started out, [they’re] probably one or two teams, maybe in Savannah,” Luigs said.

Many little league players expressed interest in playing for the Savannah Bananas in the future.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
A silver alert has been issued for Walter Harmon, according to Metro 911.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing man
Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays
Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays
Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
Police: Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
The Bananas entertained over 5,000 fans Friday night in Charleston
A “Bananas” kind of night in Charleston

Latest News

A man has been arrested after firing multiple rounds at a home in a busy neighborhood.
Man arrested after firing multiple rounds at home
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Apr 22
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Apr 22
MU SPRING GAME
Black squad edged Green team by seven
Black squad wins MU spring game over Green team