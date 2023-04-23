Savannah Bananas take over little league game

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Savannah Bananas took Charleston by storm playing the Charleston Dirty Birds.

A few Savannah bananas players in between those games went to see another banana-themed baseball team who’s apart of the Mountainer Little League.

“It’s surreal,” Mountaineer Little League Coach Scott Pauley said. “These kids had heard about the bananas,and, you know, it was hard to get tickets to the games but to have them out here on the field, the kids are so excited.”

Professional Savannah Banana Pitcher Kyle Luigs took to the field during the game between the Bananas and Reds.

Luigs towered over the seven to nine-year-old players as he didn’t hold back, putting up some tough competition.

Luigs said teams named after them are becoming more common across the county.

“I think when we first started out, [they’re] probably one or two teams, maybe in Savannah,” Luigs said.

Many little league players expressed interest in playing for the Savannah Bananas in the future.

