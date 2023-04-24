Firefighters respond to trailer fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters are on the scene of a trailer fire Monday morning along Jonquil Road in Malden.

The man living in the trailer told firefighters he lit a candle and went outside. Later, he noticed flames.

He also told emergency crews the trailer did not have power.

Further information has not been released.

