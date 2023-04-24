Firefighters respond to trailer fire

Firefighter respond to a fire in Kanawha County on Monday, April 24.
Firefighter respond to a fire in Kanawha County on Monday, April 24.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Firefighters are on the scene of a trailer fire Monday morning along Jonquil Road in Malden.

The man living in the trailer told firefighters he lit a candle and went outside. Later, he noticed flames.

He also told emergency crews the trailer did not have power.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
A silver alert has been issued for Walter Harmon, according to Metro 911.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing man
Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
Police: Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
A man has been arrested after firing multiple rounds at a home in a busy neighborhood.
Man arrested after firing multiple rounds at home
Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays
Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays

Latest News

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Person rushed to hospital following shooting
Body found in Guyandotte River
Lawn & Landscape Expert Brown Landscape Management 04/21/2023
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
The Tri-State BBQ Brawl returns to Kentucky this summer
The Tri-State BBQ Brawl returns to Kentucky this summer