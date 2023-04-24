Late fall in spring weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s been a disappointing run through the first month of spring. Warm sunshiny days have come at a premium since the equinox as it seems the wind has blown from the chilled north or damp and cool south much of the time. When the winds did veer to the southwest, warm and dry weather has ensued. On those occasions, strong winds have played havoc with our climate. Looking ahead, the prospects for a long spell of warm, dry and sunny weather is limited to a few near 70-degree days. As for our chances for April showers, it appears starting Thursday night and thru the weekend, waves of showers will cross the region.

Tonight, it’s a frost and freeze alert for tender plants and some fruit trees (late blooming apples and grape vineyards in North and Central WV). Lows will dip into the 20s in many rural areas with downtown thermometers also frosty near 32 degrees. Then Tuesday will feature partial sunshine with a milder afternoon as highs better 60 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry with partly cloudy skies before rain returns Thursday night. Then Friday thru the weekend, waves of showers will be crossing the region. The early call will be for accumulations of rain to be in the one to one and a half inch range over a 3 day period. Those rains will be timely for the growing season to get jump started again but unwelcomed since many weekend events like the Rally for Autism in Huntington and Flowers for Hours at the Capitol Market in Charleston are counting on good weather. Of course, timing and placement of late week-weekend rains will have to wait until we see the whites of the eyes of the showers. So fingers crossed we can maneuver around showers will weekend outdoor fun events.

