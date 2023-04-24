Longtime Eastern Kentucky State Representative dies

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s longtime State Representatives has died.

Former State Representative Hubert Collins died on April 21 at the age of 86.

Collins represented his home of Johnson County for nearly three decades in Kentucky’s House of Representatives.

Services will be on Wednesday, April 26 at the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel in Paintsville. Donations to the WR Castle Volunteer Fire Department are requested in lieu of flowers.

