Neighbors concerned after multiple shootings reported

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man is recovering after a shooting Monday morning, according to the Huntington Police.

When officers got to the scene, they discovered a 19-year-old had been shot near the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson Avenue.

No arrests have been made at this time.

It’s the second shooting in less than 24 hours reported in the city.

WSAZ found since March 31, Cabell County 911 reported 23 shots fired calls and five shootings in Huntington.

One of the shootings was fatal.

Cabell County 911 said amongst the shootings reported one of them was for a walk-in patient with a gunshot who went directly to a hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, gunfire rang out in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue in broad daylight in a neighborhood where children’s toys filled front yards.

Rashuan Page, 30, of Huntington, faces wanton endangerment involving a firearm charge.

A home along 10th Avenue was left with a bullet hole.
A home along 10th Avenue was left with a bullet hole.(WSAZ)

When officers arrived, they found a home struck multiple times by gunfire. After canvassing the area, officers found 7 .45 caliber spent shell casings.

Robert Westmoreland is renovating a home in the neighborhood with his family. He said he never believed a shooting would happen there.

“It makes me feel unsafe,” said Robert Westmoreland. ”I want this to be a safe place to come home to. My wife works two jobs and she doesn’t have time to be dealing with this.”

“Someone could have been seriously hurt... They were shooting through homes,” Westmoreland said.

No injuries were reported. Westmoreland is thankful for that, although he believes there’s still a safety concern.

“But the intent was there, and that’s what I’m saying about people having guns that shouldn’t,” Westmoreland said.

