Person rushed to hospital following shooting

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson...
By Shannon Litton
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning shooting has sent one person to the hospital, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Dispatchers say first responders were sent to the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson Avenue for reports of a shooting and a man lying on the ground.

One man was rushed to the hospital for gunshot wounds, dispatchers tell WSAZ.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating what happened.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

There is no word on the man’s condition or the severity of his injuries.

This is a developing story.

