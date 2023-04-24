Person rushed to hospital following shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An early morning shooting has sent one person to the hospital, according to Cabell County 911 dispatchers.
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Dispatchers say first responders were sent to the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson Avenue for reports of a shooting and a man lying on the ground.
One man was rushed to the hospital for gunshot wounds, dispatchers tell WSAZ.
The Huntington Police Department is investigating what happened.
There is no word on the man’s condition or the severity of his injuries.
This is a developing story.
