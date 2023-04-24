UK researchers working to revise how opiates are prescribed to teens, young adults after dental procedures

UK researchers working to revise the way opiates are prescribed to teens and young adults after dental procedures
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers are examining opioid prescriptions for adolescents and young adults after major dental procedures. They are working on revising the way doctors prescribe pain medication.

Research shows that one of the leading prescribers of opioids to adolescents and young adults are dentists and oral surgeons.

“That’s a particularly high-risk group because they are more likely to go on and develop risky opioid use, develop a substance use disorder, that sort of thing, if they get that initial opioid prescription,” said UK Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Science Dr. Doug Oyler.

That is why faculty from the UK College of Dentistry and College of Pharmacy are examining opioid prescriptions for individuals ages 12-25 after major dental procedures. They are working with the largest oral surgery practices in Kentucky to help them revise the way they prescribe pain medication.

“What we are aiming to measure is that there will be a reduction in the number of prescriptions that dentists, whether they are oral surgeons or dentists, give after these type of procedures,” said UK Assistant Professor of Dentistry Marcia Rojas-Ramirez.

They are hoping to replace opioids with other medications.

The study is currently in the planning phase. The clinical trial with dental clinics across the state will begin next year.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
A silver alert has been issued for Walter Harmon, according to Metro 911.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing man
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson...
19-year-old taken to hospital following shooting
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Body found in Guyandotte River

Latest News

One dead in Nicholas County house fire
One person dead in house fire
Honor Flight Kentucky gives veterans the chance to travel to the nation’s capital to see the...
Special weekend for Kentucky veterans during Honor Flight
WSAZ documentary sparking ideas for future caregivers
WSAZ documentary sparking ideas for future generations
JJ Johnson took home two first place wins after the area Special Olympics.
‘I just give it my all’: Floyd County student celebrated after Special Olympics wins
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 9th Avenue and Jackson...
Neighbors concerned after multiple shootings reported