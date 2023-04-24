UK researchers working to revise how opiates are prescribed to teens, young adults after dental procedures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers are examining opioid prescriptions for adolescents and young adults after major dental procedures. They are working on revising the way doctors prescribe pain medication.

Research shows that one of the leading prescribers of opioids to adolescents and young adults are dentists and oral surgeons.

“That’s a particularly high-risk group because they are more likely to go on and develop risky opioid use, develop a substance use disorder, that sort of thing, if they get that initial opioid prescription,” said UK Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice and Science Dr. Doug Oyler.

That is why faculty from the UK College of Dentistry and College of Pharmacy are examining opioid prescriptions for individuals ages 12-25 after major dental procedures. They are working with the largest oral surgery practices in Kentucky to help them revise the way they prescribe pain medication.

“What we are aiming to measure is that there will be a reduction in the number of prescriptions that dentists, whether they are oral surgeons or dentists, give after these type of procedures,” said UK Assistant Professor of Dentistry Marcia Rojas-Ramirez.

They are hoping to replace opioids with other medications.

The study is currently in the planning phase. The clinical trial with dental clinics across the state will begin next year.

