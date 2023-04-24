White House: US ‘facilitating the departure of Americans’ who want to leave Sudan

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the...
Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has begun facilitating the departure of private U.S. citizens who want to leave Sudan, according to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said the U.S. has placed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets over the land evacuation route to help facilitate safe travel by land from Khartoum to the Port of Sudan, but does not have any U.S. troops on the ground.

“We have started to see a more regular pattern of convoys begin to arrive, including convoys that have Americans in them,” Sullivan said. “Once at the port then we are using diplomatic facilities in neighboring countries to help those Americans with their onward travel so that they can get safely out of the country.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
A silver alert has been issued for Walter Harmon, according to Metro 911.
UPDATE: Silver alert cancelled for missing man
Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
Police: Man accused of violently throwing police officer to the ground
A man has been arrested after firing multiple rounds at a home in a busy neighborhood.
Man arrested after firing multiple rounds at home
Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays
Hundreds contact city because of traffic delays

Latest News

A college in Oklahoma is telling students and employees to shelter in place amid reports of an...
Oklahoma college issues alert of ‘active shooter situation’
According to the South Charleston Police Department, on April 11, officers responded to a home...
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Missing K9 officer Chase
Custom-labeled craft soda for grad parties
Custom-labeled craft soda for grad parties
Preparing high schoolers for college
Preparing high schoolers for college