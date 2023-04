HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A WSAZ tradition returned today.

Best of the Class is back.

It’s always fun to see these top students get recognized for their hard work.

150 scholars from more than 100 schools were honored at the Huntington Museum of Art.

You’ll get to meet some of them through a series of commercials showing off their hard work.

Martina Bills interviews students at Best of the Class.

Martina Bills interviews a student at Best of the Class.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.