2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several events are returning to the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 2023, including the Classic Car Show and the Great Rubber Duck Race, Charleston’s mayor announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, members of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, and sponsors gathered with event representatives for a preview of the June 30-July 4 festival.

The five-day regatta will also feature two nights of fireworks, one on opening night following a performance by Better Than Ezra and then again on July 4.

Wiener Dog Races take place on Saturday, July 1 on Magic Island. Later that day, the Slack Plaza Slamboree will hold the first Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Championship wrestling match.

The Great Rubber Duck Race returns on Sunday, July 2, just prior to the Sternwheeler Races.

The entertainment lineup was released previously and includes Better Than Ezra, Friday, June 30; Flo Rida, Saturday, July 1; Kool & the Gang, Sunday, July 2; and Jo Dee Messina, Monday, July 3.

2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced

“Our Charleston Sternwheel Regatta team has put together a robust schedule featuring nostalgic favorites and fresh newcomers– including the Slack Plaza Slamboree, the All Fired Up Youth BBQ Challenge and a stunt exhibition by BMX professional Zach Newman,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

Officials say the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta has something for all ages.

“KCPL is thrilled to again be part of this year’s Regatta festivities,” said Denise Norris, Children’s Librarian at the Charleston Main Branch of the Kanawha County Public Library. “The Main Library will host a Summer Library Club Super Saturday event July 1 from 12 - 4 pm on Capitol Street. In addition to signing up for summer reading with KCPL - free and open to all ages - community members may enjoy performances by West Virginia Symphony Orchestra musicians and WV Youth Symphony groups, participate in an instrument petting zoo, and play games and complete STEM projects. It’s another fun day of reading and learning at the library.”

Scheduled for Sunday, July 2, the classic car show has space for 125 cars and will relocate to Summers Street and Slack Plaza. In addition to classic cars, Godbey is also bringing a food truck.

Hot Diggity Dog’s new mobile unit will be onsite, prepared to sell thousands of hotdogs each day of the festival.

”I just placed my bun order for Regatta, and there was silence on the line before the guy asked if I was kidding him. We’re expecting to do tremendous business those days,” Godbey said.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, members of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, and sponsors gathered with event representatives for a preview of the June 30-July 4 festival. (City of Charleston)

The full 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta schedule is available on the official regatta website. CLICK HERE

