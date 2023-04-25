Crews battle fire in Huntington

Crews battle fire in Huntington
By Willard Ferguson
Apr. 24, 2023
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

They said the call came in around 11:40 pm Monday.

Huntington Fire Department are at the scene.

Dispatchers say the fire department is reporting heavy smoke in the area.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

We will continue to update you with more information here and on the WSAZ app.

