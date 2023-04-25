Crews battle fire in Huntington
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 1600 block of 10th Avenue in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers.
They said the call came in around 11:40 pm Monday.
Huntington Fire Department are at the scene.
Dispatchers say the fire department is reporting heavy smoke in the area.
WSAZ has a crew at the scene.
