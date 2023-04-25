Elderly woman dies in house fire

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 79-year-old woman was killed in a house fire on Monday, April 24 in Nicholas County.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began around 1:00 p.m. at a home on Dietz Road in Mount Lookout.

Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office were called and found that due to the damage sustained to the home during the fire, the cause of the fire could not be determined.

There were smoke detectors in the home but it is unknown whether they were activated.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy.

