‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at Portsmouth Little Theatre

Every Brilliant Thing is sponsored by Impact Prevention in Ironton, Ohio and US Bank in Portsmouth, Ohio.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Every Brilliant Thing has four public shows all starting at 7:30 p.m. They have a different performer each night. Chelsey Mitilien on May 5th, Shannon Grice on May 6th, Eva Martin on May 12th, and Pam Klinepeter on May 13th.

They also have a 5th performer, Amber Kasper, presenting a special performance for clients and employees of the counseling center,  as well as select invited guests.  That performance will be May 11th. You can email pltliveboxoffice@gmail.com for more information or to be added to the guest list for that night.

Tickets to those shows can be purchased at pltlive.com .

Portsmouth Little Theatre is located at 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson...
19-year-old taken to hospital following shooting
Body found in Guyandotte River
Emergency crews respond to an accident Monday, April 24 along Bridge Street.
Light pole blocking roadway after rollover crash
The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office

Latest News

West Virginia University set to adopt test-optional admissions policy
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
The Good Time Mamas do Johnny Cash
The Good Time Mamas do Johnny Cash
EcoArts Festival at HMOA
EcoArts Festival at HMOA