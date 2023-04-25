‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at Portsmouth Little Theatre

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Every Brilliant Thing has four public shows all starting at 7:30 p.m. They have a different performer each night. Chelsey Mitilien on May 5th, Shannon Grice on May 6th, Eva Martin on May 12th, and Pam Klinepeter on May 13th.

They also have a 5th performer, Amber Kasper, presenting a special performance for clients and employees of the counseling center, as well as select invited guests. That performance will be May 11th. You can email pltliveboxoffice@gmail.com for more information or to be added to the guest list for that night.

Tickets to those shows can be purchased at pltlive.com .

Portsmouth Little Theatre is located at 1117 Lawson Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

