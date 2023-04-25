Funeral Benefit Plan with R&D Senior Solutions

By Summer Jewell
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No one likes to think about their funeral, but it’s important to be prepared when the time comes.

Ryan Skirvin with R&D Senior Solutions stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their Funeral Benefit Plan.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson...
19-year-old taken to hospital following shooting
Body found in Guyandotte River
The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office
Emergency crews respond to an accident Monday, April 24 along Bridge Street.
Light pole blocking roadway after rollover crash

Latest News

Stress Awareness Month with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Stress Awareness Month with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 04/24/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, April 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast