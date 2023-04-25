Inching warmer before rain arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tuesday morning’s freezing temperatures were close to record lows and rather unwelcome for any sensitive blooms that had been thriving in the April warmth thus far. While patchy frost is possible in some locations Tuesday night as low temperatures fall to the 30s, a repeat hard freeze is unlikely. Temperatures keep inching warmer in the coming days, but then rain chances arrive starting late Thursday and continue into the beginning of next week.

Tuesday evening stays mostly clear despite passing clouds at times. Temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s by midnight.

For Tuesday night, expect a few clouds. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s, though they could get close to freezing in the rural hollows and sheltered valleys. Patchy frost is likely, especially in these colder locations.

Under a partly cloudy sky, Wednesday stays dry and turns a bit warmer for the afternoon as high temperatures climb to the upper 60s.

Thursday starts with sunshine but ends with clouds. Eventually, showers spread into the region from southwest to northeast towards sunset. High temperatures reach the upper 60s before the rain arrives.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

For Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with only scattered, light showers. High temperatures climb to around 70 degrees.

Showers and storms become more likely on Sunday as afternoon temperatures rise to the mid to upper 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers possible but plenty of dry hours as well. Temperatures remain stuck in the 50s Monday afternoon but return to near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

