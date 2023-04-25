Infrastructure on horizon for Huntington pump stations

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When heavy rainfall hits Huntington, neighbors know all too well how street flooding can quickly take over.

Brian Bracey is the executive director of the Huntington Water Quality board. He says pump stations like the one on West 13th Street near Washington Avenue are more than 50 years old, and in need of an update.

“This pump station, like many of the others, was designed with four pumps. Today it operates with just one. Operating with just one means we’re not able to pump enough water that’s either in the system or on the streets to get it to the wastewater treatment plant for processing and back out to the river,” Bracey said. “A failure of this station would be critical, and we would see not only backups in the homes but dramatic flooding around the city.”

Bracey says a City Council meeting Monday night outlined a step in the right direction.

“We received three grants, one of them actually is for the pump station that’s right behind me [located at 13th Street near Washington Avenue] … five million dollars that will help in the design and construction of this old, old pump station,” Bracey said.

Another pump station located at 4th Street will also receive this infrastructure attention, according to Bracey.

He said construction will take about a year and a half to get underway.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.