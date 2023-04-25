Officials: 3 arrested after 22-year-old stabbed to death at rental cabin

Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a...
Isaac Tyler Pence and Sabra Sue Flagg were charged in connection to the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man.(Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio arrested three people after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in a rental cabin over the weekend.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Sunday reporting the stabbing of a man during an altercation at a Hocking Hills rental cabin in Logan.

First responders rushed to the scene, where they found a 22-year-old man, later identified as Charles D. Starner, suffering from stab wounds. He was flown to Grant Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene along with witness statements. They said they learned the stabbing suspect fled immediately after the stabbing and was believed to be heading to Fairfield County.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said they got in touch with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, who contacted a man and woman identified as persons of interest in the case.

Authorities said the two were identified as 20-year-old Isaac Tyler Pence and 21-year-old Sabra Sue Flagg. They were taken to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and interviewed by detectives.

Pence was booked into jail on a murder charge with a $1 million bond.

Court records obtained by WOIO show Pence pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday

Flagg was booked into jail on an obstructing justice charge. She has a $1 million bond.

Court documents show she also pleaded not guilty.

Officials also arrested 22-year-old Bryce England and charged him with misconduct at an emergency scene.

He also pleaded not guilty, and was booked on a $1,000 bond and was released after the bond was posted.

All three will be under GPS house arrest if their bonds are posted, and were instructed not to contact each other.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
Handler of missing Chapmanville K-9 officer fired
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 9th Street and Jackson...
19-year-old taken to hospital following shooting
Body found in Guyandotte River
Emergency crews respond to an accident Monday, April 24 along Bridge Street.
Light pole blocking roadway after rollover crash
The resignation will take effect on April 30th.
County sheriff resigns from office

Latest News

'Every Brilliant Thing' at Portsmouth Little Theatre
‘Every Brilliant Thing’ at Portsmouth Little Theatre
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
EcoArts Festival at HMOA
EcoArts Festival at HMOA
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-state Bowl for Kid’s Sake Fundraiser
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-state Bowl for Kid’s Sake Fundraiser
At least five people were arrested Monday at the Montana State Capitol during a protest in...
Standoff endures over Montana transgender Democrat’s remarks