Ohio K-12 schools receive safety grants

(AP image)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio K-12 schools throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley received safety grants for added security.

The funding was received on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as part of the fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

Round five of the program awarded more than $42 million to support security upgrades at hundreds of Ohio schools.

The program was created to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” said DeWine.

The following schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley were awarded funding as part of round five:

SchoolCountyFunding Awarded
Nelsonville-York High SchoolAthens$22,133
Nelsonville-York Junior High SchoolAthens$100,000
Cambridge High SchoolGuernsey$72,680
Cambridge Intermediate SchoolGuernsey$77,895
Cambridge Middle SchoolGuernsey$52,620
Cambridge Primary SchoolGuernsey$58,340
Mid‐East Career and Technology Centers / Guernsey - BUFFALO CAMPUSGuernsey$93,804
East Elementary AnnexMorgan$13,769
East Elementary SchoolMorgan$40,533
Morgan High SchoolMorgan$50,000
Morgan Junior High SchoolMorgan$40,533
South Elementary SchoolMorgan$40,533
West Elementary SchoolMorgan$40,533
Phillips SchoolWashington$50,000
Washington SchoolWashington$50,000

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

