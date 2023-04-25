Ohio K-12 schools receive safety grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio K-12 schools throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley received safety grants for added security.

The funding was received on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as part of the fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.

Round five of the program awarded more than $42 million to support security upgrades at hundreds of Ohio schools.

The program was created to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” said DeWine.

The following schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley were awarded funding as part of round five:

School County Funding Awarded Nelsonville-York High School Athens $22,133 Nelsonville-York Junior High School Athens $100,000 Cambridge High School Guernsey $72,680 Cambridge Intermediate School Guernsey $77,895 Cambridge Middle School Guernsey $52,620 Cambridge Primary School Guernsey $58,340 Mid‐East Career and Technology Centers / Guernsey - BUFFALO CAMPUS Guernsey $93,804 East Elementary Annex Morgan $13,769 East Elementary School Morgan $40,533 Morgan High School Morgan $50,000 Morgan Junior High School Morgan $40,533 South Elementary School Morgan $40,533 West Elementary School Morgan $40,533 Phillips School Washington $50,000 Washington School Washington $50,000

