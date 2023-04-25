Ohio K-12 schools receive safety grants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Ohio K-12 schools throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley received safety grants for added security.
The funding was received on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, as part of the fifth round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program.
Round five of the program awarded more than $42 million to support security upgrades at hundreds of Ohio schools.
The program was created to help schools pay for physical security expenses such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems, and exterior lighting, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.
“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” said DeWine.
The following schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley were awarded funding as part of round five:
|School
|County
|Funding Awarded
|Nelsonville-York High School
|Athens
|$22,133
|Nelsonville-York Junior High School
|Athens
|$100,000
|Cambridge High School
|Guernsey
|$72,680
|Cambridge Intermediate School
|Guernsey
|$77,895
|Cambridge Middle School
|Guernsey
|$52,620
|Cambridge Primary School
|Guernsey
|$58,340
|Mid‐East Career and Technology Centers / Guernsey - BUFFALO CAMPUS
|Guernsey
|$93,804
|East Elementary Annex
|Morgan
|$13,769
|East Elementary School
|Morgan
|$40,533
|Morgan High School
|Morgan
|$50,000
|Morgan Junior High School
|Morgan
|$40,533
|South Elementary School
|Morgan
|$40,533
|West Elementary School
|Morgan
|$40,533
|Phillips School
|Washington
|$50,000
|Washington School
|Washington
|$50,000
