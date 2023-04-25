One person dead in house fire

One dead in Nicholas County house fire
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a house fire on Deitz Rd. in Mt. Lookout.

According to an online post made by the Wilderness Fire Department when crews arrived around 1:17 pm, the home was already fully involved. They were able to contain and put out the fire.

One person was reported dead, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating.

