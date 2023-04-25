Protecting plants from frost

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a freeze warning in effect, some plants may be at risk overnight.

Kim’s Greenhouse has been up and running in Milton more than 20 years.

Owner and founder Kim Jackson and his staff were busy Monday night preparing for the overnight low temperatures.

He says people shouldn’t start planting until May 10, but he says some folks can’t seem to help but test their green thumbs a little earlier than that each year.

“When you start doing a lot before then, you’re just gambling,” he said.

Jackson is sharing tips on how to protect plants from the frost.

“Some things that are tender, you need to cover them, and I’d recommend covering them with a sheet,” he said. “You don’t want to use plastic, because it could freeze right through the plastic.”

Jackson says if you wake up in the morning after realizing you forgot to take precautions, all is not necessarily lost.

“If you don’t have time and you forget to cover it, you can get up in the morning before that sun hits on it strong and use your water hose and wash that off,” he said, “and you keep putting it on there until you thaw that plant out. I have saved some myself like that. That’s the last resort.”

